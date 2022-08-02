First Foundation Advisors Purchases Shares of 15,711 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($45.36) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

