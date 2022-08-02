First Foundation Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,984 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

MTN stock opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.33 and a 200-day moving average of $249.77. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.03 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

