First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,226 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.17 and its 200 day moving average is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

