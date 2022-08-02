First Foundation Advisors Sells 309 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

