First Foundation Advisors Sells 380 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

