First Foundation Advisors Sells 466 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

