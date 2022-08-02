First Foundation Advisors Sells 830 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

