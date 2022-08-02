First Foundation Advisors Sells 86 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

