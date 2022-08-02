First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SCHM opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.
