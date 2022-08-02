First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in LKQ were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock worth $255,605,503. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.