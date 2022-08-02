Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 303,885 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Home Depot worth $2,435,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

