Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,984 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of 8X8 worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $22,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $587.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

