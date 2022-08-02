Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Cavco Industries worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $262.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

