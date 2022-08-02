Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Materion worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

