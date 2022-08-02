Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $279.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.50. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

