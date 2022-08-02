Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

