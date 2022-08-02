Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

URI stock opened at $319.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $302.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.