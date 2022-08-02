Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of APA worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

APA Price Performance

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

