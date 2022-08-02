Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $160.57 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,851,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $160,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $398.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

