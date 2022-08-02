Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Alteryx worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $49,610,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 63.3% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

