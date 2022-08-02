Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

