Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.11.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

