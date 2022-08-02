Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of FBC opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

