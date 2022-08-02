Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.84) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

