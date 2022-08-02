Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 1,614,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 579.3 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRLOF opened at 1.07 on Tuesday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of 0.82 and a 52-week high of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

