FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fiera Capital Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$172.34 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.79.

FSZ opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$933.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.75.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

