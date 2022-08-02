FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fiera Capital Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$172.34 million for the quarter.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
FSZ opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$933.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
