FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Raised by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. First Bank has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $4,507,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 1,402.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,516,000.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

