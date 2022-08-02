FY2023 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get PROG alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PRG stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PROG by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of PROG by 20.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 265,342 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.