FY2023 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Lifted by KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $15.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $26.66 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

