FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Decreased by Analyst

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on S. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

TSE:S opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$164.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

