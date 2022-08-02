FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Lowered by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.59 million.
Spin Master Price Performance
TSE:TOY opened at C$47.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.78.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
