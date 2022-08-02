FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Lowered by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.59 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Spin Master in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.58.

TSE:TOY opened at C$47.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.78.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

