GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 210,398 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

