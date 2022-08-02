GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.36) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($43.30) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.39) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

