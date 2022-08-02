General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

