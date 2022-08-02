Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.37 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.