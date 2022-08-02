Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.
Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $330,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,141.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.