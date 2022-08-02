Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $330,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,141.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

