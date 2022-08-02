Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.11 million, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

