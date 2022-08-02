Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.83

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.83 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.04). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.06), with a volume of 26,147 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £151.17 million and a PE ratio of 790.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.83.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

