Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HALO opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.