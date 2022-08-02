Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,826,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

