Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.