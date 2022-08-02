Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,995. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

