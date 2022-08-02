Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,161.36 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,028.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

