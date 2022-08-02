Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

