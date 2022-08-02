Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,115 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

