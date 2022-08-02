Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,493 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Visa by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,167,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Visa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,760,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 525,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Down 0.4 %
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.