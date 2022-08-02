Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 606 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $145.93 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

