Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 810 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Shares of TT stock opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

