Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $117,000 in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned 0.06% of Codorus Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $96,850 and have sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

