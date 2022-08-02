Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $126,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.